Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta suspends publication

'We have received another warning from Roskomnadzor,' the newspaper said, referring to the media regulator

Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose chief editor was last year awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, on Monday suspended publication until the end of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Chief editor Dmitry Muratov said it was a "difficult" decision, indicating it was an effort to "save" the respected publication and avoid a total shutdown.

"For us and, I know, for you, this is a terrible and difficult decision. But we need to save us for each other," he said in a statement.

Co-founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993, Novaya Gazeta is the only leading newspaper left voicing criticism of President Vladimir Putin and his tactics in and outside the country.

The announcement came more than a month into the Kremlin's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, with thousands of people killed and more than 10 million displaced in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

"We have received another warning from Roskomnadzor," the newspaper said in a statement, referring to Russia's media regulator.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508411728731815937 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We are suspending publication of the newspaper on our website, on social media and in print - until the end of the 'special operation in Ukraine,'" it added.

Earlier on Monday, Novaya Gazeta staff learned of a formal warning from Roskomnadzor state communications watchdog, its second since last week.

Nadezhda Prusenkova, a Novaya Gazeta spokeswoman, told AFP that the newspaper still did not have a copy of the warning, adding they learned about the development "from the news."

If a media outlet receives two warnings from the communications regulator in the space of a year, a court can shut it down.

"If we don't stop, we will be stripped of our license through court," Prusenkova said.