Israel-Turkey gas pipeline an option for Russia-wary Europe

A Turkey-Israel gas pipeline is being discussed behind the scenes as an alternative to Russian energy supplies for Europe; however, it will take complicated maneuvering to reach any deal, according to government and industry officials from both countries.

The idea is to build a subsea pipeline from Turkey to Israel's largest offshore natural gas field, Leviathan, which supplies Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. Gas would flow to Turkey and on to southern European neighbors looking to diversify away from Russia.

Last year the European Union imported 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, covering close to 40 percent of its consumption.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that gas cooperation was "one of the most important steps we can take together for bilateral ties," according to Reuters.

Erdogan also told reporters he was ready to send top ministers to Israel to revive the pipeline.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters talks have continued since Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara earlier this month, and "concrete decisions" could follow in coming months on a proposed route and participating entities.

Leviathan partners declined to comment when asked by Reuters about talks with Turkey.

Israel's Energy Minister Karine Elharrar told Ynetnews on Sunday that many considerations were not discussed, including the finances.

"It needs to be found economically feasible, which is not something self-evident," she said.