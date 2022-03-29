UK police issue 20 initial fines in 'Partygate' probe

The penalty for participating in a gathering of over 15 people is a $1,048 fine

British police announced on Tuesday they would be recommending that an initial 20 fixed penalty notices be issued over breaches of Covid lockdown rules at gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence.

The police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff enjoyed parties while the country faced strict Covid restrictions.

Johnson allegedly attended several of the events himself.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, according to Reuters, adding that the ACRO Criminal Records Office would issue the fines.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However, due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made."

The fixed penalty notices are issued to those deemed to have broken Covid regulations, with the penalty for participating in a gathering of over 15 people being a $1,048 fine.

British police said they would not confirm which events the fixed penalty notices referred to as it could lead to the identification of the individuals involved.