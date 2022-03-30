UK tightens sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs' jets and yachts

'Today’s legislation adds new routes at our disposal to deprive oligarchs’ access to their luxury toys'

Britain on Wednesday put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance on aircraft and ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

The government is acting in concert with Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It targeted Russia's access to the international financial system, shipping and defense system, and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

Britain said the new legislation, effective from 1600 GMT, prohibits maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

"Today’s legislation adds new routes at our disposal to deprive oligarchs’ access to their luxury toys," Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The new sanctions were immediately imposed against oil tycoon Evgeny Shvidler, a billionaire businessman with close business links to Roman Abramovich, and billionaire Oleg Tinkov, founder of Moscow-based commercial lender Tinkoff Bank, the statement said.

The measures complement those already imposed by Britain and other states, as well as commercial decisions already taken by key industry players.

Britain said its new legislation also extended the finance, trade and shipping sanctions imposed on Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, to territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government in Donetsk and Luhansk.