Scotland’s capital apologizes for role in Atlantic slave trade

Glasgow authorities Thursday apologized for the city's role in the Atlantic slave trade, saying the "tentacles" of money from the practice reached every corner of Scotland's biggest metropolis.

The apology comes as Britain increasingly reckons with the legacy of its colonial past in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests.

It follows the release of an academic study Glasgow City Council commissioned about the city's connections to the trade in human beings.

"Follow the Atlantic slavery money trail and its tentacles reach into every corner of Glasgow," council leader Susan Aitken told colleagues at a meeting.

One of the report's main findings was that 40 out of 79 lord provosts or mayors from Glasgow were connected to the Atlantic slave trade between 1636 and 1834, and some sat in office while owning enslaved people.

At least 11 buildings in Glasgow are connected to individuals who were involved with the trade, while eight individuals implicated have monuments or other memorials to them in the city.

"It can no longer be ignored and the amendment that I am moving today asks us to do three things - to acknowledge, apologize and to act," Aitken said.

Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell said the city acknowledged that Black, Asian and minority ethnic citizens wished the council to "recognize the historic legacy of chattel slavery based on the exploitation of enslaved Africans."

The report, by University of Glasgow academic Stephen Mullen, was "a step towards healing the anger and frustration" felt by these citizens, she added.