Germany: Holocaust denier, 93, sentenced to year in prison

Notorious neo-Nazi already served over 2 years on similar charges

A Berlin court sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

The Berlin regional court rejected an appeal by notorious neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck against two convictions for Holocaust denial in 2017 and 2020.

Judges ruled that the sentence could not be suspended because Haverbeck had shown no remorse or signs of changing her views during the appeal hearings.

Haverbeck repeatedly asserted that the Auschwitz death camp was just a work camp, whereas historians say at least 1.1 million Jews were murdered there by the Nazis.

Haverbeck already paid several fines and served at least 30 months on similar charges.