Dwindling number of Holocaust survivors to attend March of the Living

'This is almost the last opportunity to march alongside Holocaust survivors'

The International March of the Living (MOTL) is set to commence in-person for the first time in two years, but it may be the last time Holocaust survivors participate in the ceremony to commemorate victims of the Nazi’s genocide.

Since the event’s creation in 1988, thousands of participants annually have marched along the path linking Auschwitz to Birkenau in Poland on Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor those who were killed in the Holocaust.

However, a dwindling number of Holocaust survivors are attending the in-person march later this April following a two-year hiatus prompted by the Covid pandemic.

While 70 Holocaust survivors participated in the last in-person march during 2019, this year only eight survivors are expected to attend, sparking concern that this year’s commemoration could be the last one attended by those who lived through the Nazi’s atrocities.

“In the last few years, the International March of the Living and the world as a whole have lost many Holocaust survivors,” MOTL president Phyllis Greenberg Heideman and chairman Dr. Shmuel Rosenman said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

“This is almost the last opportunity to march alongside Holocaust survivors. It is our responsibility to carry the torch of their memory even in the face of the tragic ongoing war in Ukraine.”