Marine Le Pen: 'I am the one who can best protect the Jewish community'

'I have been the victim of a form of caricature for decades'

French politician Marine Le Pen, candidate of the National Rally in the 2022 presidential election, joined i24NEWS on Sunday evening to discuss a range of issues important to the Jewish community.

Faced with the rise of Islamism in France, Le Pen defended herself as the one who is "likely to most effectively protect French people of the Jewish faith," who are victims of "increasingly numerous" antisemitic acts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510689632652075013 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I have been the victim of a form of caricature for decades. I want Jews to be able to stay in France," she said, praising her project, which she described as "solid, serious and applicable."

The candidate also wanted to clarify the words of the party's acting president, Jordan Bardella, after his statements on kosher which caused a stir within the Jewish community of France.

Once elected, Le Pen indicated that ritual slaughter would be banned in France but not meat imports.

"It is a question of animal suffering... Of course, the importation of meat can be carried out to satisfy religious considerations," she said.

"There is no reason for the Jewish community to have any particular concerns," she said, deploring the "harsh" remarks likely to "raise fears" from the Paris Consistory on this topic.

Asked about the status of Jerusalem, Le Pen estimated that the holy city should be "under international protection" for "the symbolism" and the "powerful history."

Faithful to the position of the Quai d'Orsay for decades, Le Pen wishes to remain "in the constancy of French diplomacy" and therefore does not plan to "deviate from the rule" by transferring the French embassy to Jerusalem.

Faced with the Vienna agreement, a crucial subject for the Jewish state, the RN candidate said she wanted to move forward on the subject while pointing out that "Iran is still seeking to circumvent the limits concerning its nuclear program," and affirming that once president, she would demand "strict respect for them."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510697092326600707 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I want Israel to be reassured about its security," she said.

While saying she was "sensitive" to Israel's struggle for its security, Le Pen pleaded for a Palestinian state with "secure borders" because, she said, this "sovereignty would imply responsibility for what is happening on its territory."

Emmanuel Macron remains in the lead in the first round, slightly up over a week, while the gap narrows with Le Pen in the second round, according to an Elabe poll published on Saturday.

Watch the full interview