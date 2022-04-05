EU allies expel over 140 Russian diplomats in two days

The expulsions come amid international outrage over killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha

Italy, Denmark, and Sweden on Tuesday joined European Union allies in expelling Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine, with more than 140 sent packing in the last 48 hours.

The expulsions come amid international outrage over killings in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where dozens of bodies were found over the weekend in mass graves or littering the streets.

"We have expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Miao said.

He said Russia's ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, was summoned earlier Tuesday "to notify him of the Italian government's decision to expel" the diplomats "as 'personae non grata’.”

Denmark earlier said it was expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" accused of spying on its territory.

The government condemned what it called "Russia's brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.”

Russian authorities deny the charges of civilian killings in Bucha and other locations near the capital, with its defense ministry on Tuesday claiming they were staged by Ukraine.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said diplomatic ties would remain with Moscow.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry also announced it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted "illegal operations" there.

Spain also expelled "about 25" Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

Retaliatory measures

The announcements follow similar moves by EU allies France, which on Monday expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany, where officials said 40 diplomats were sent home.

Also on Monday, Lithuania said it was expelling the Russian ambassador in response to "Russia's military aggression" and what it called the "horrific massacre in Bucha".

According to an AFP count, European Union countries have expelled more than 230 Russian diplomats since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.