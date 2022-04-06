Germany stages country-wide raids against 'neo-Nazi networks'

'The biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past'

Investigators swooped on alleged neo-Nazi militant cells across Germany on Wednesday and arrested four suspects as the country pursues a forceful crackdown on far-right extremists.

In what Der Spiegel magazine called "the biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past," the federal prosecutor's office said more than 1,000 officers raided the homes of 50 suspects in 11 states.

"The four men arrested are accused of membership of a right-wing extremist criminal organization," it said in a statement, as well as charges including grievous bodily harm.

Spiegel reported that one of the suspects was a non-commissioned officer in the German armed forces.

Germany's centre-left-led government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December pledging a decisive fight against far-right activists after criticism that the previous administration had been lax on neo-Nazi violence.

Nancy Faeser, Germany's first woman interior minister, said when she was appointed that her top priority would be tackling the country's "biggest threat: right-wing extremism" after a series of deadly far-right attacks.

"Our significantly stepped-up efforts against violent right-wing extremists are bearing fruit," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today's measures show again that outlawing groups can be a mighty sword in defense of our basic democratic order."