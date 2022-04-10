NATO to transform military presence on borders

'What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. NATO needs to adapt'

NATO is working to transform its military presence on its eastern borders into a force capable of battling future Russian aggression, according to British media citing the Western bloc’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Stoltenberg described the alliance’s presence as a relatively small “tripwire” force intended to symbolize the bloc’s commitment to defense.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine could change that, though.

NATO is “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg told The Telegraph.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security,” he continued.

“NATO needs to adapt to that new reality. We have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513111002690248706 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Stoltenberg also backed Ukraine’s calls on Western allies, like Germany, to drop the distinction between defensive and offensive weaponry sent as aid to fight back Russian forces.

He noted that the decisions on NATO’s “reset” would be made at a summit in June.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II and is leading Western nations to rethink their defense policies.