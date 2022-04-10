Close presidential race expected as France casts votes

Right-wing candidate Le Pen is approaching Macron in the latest polls

As French voters head to the polls, observers anticipate a close race between France's centrist President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen.

In recent weeks, the gap between the two candidates narrowed substantially - the most recent polls show Macron at 26 percent and Le Pen at 23 percent.

Data from polling stations three hours prior to closing indicated a lower voter turnout of 65 percent, a four-point decrease from last election’s numbers, according to The Guardian.

Voters casting their ballots are voicing support of their favored candidates with an eye on the country's future as the gap between the two most popular politicians closes.

Armelle Savidan, a 47-year-old human resources manager casting a ballot in Paris, said she is voting for Macron.

The voter explained that she believes the candidate is “the only one today who has the courage... to build the France of tomorrow.”

But a number of factors - including inflation, a late campaign entry, and an unpopular proposal to raise the age for retirement - damaged the centrist leader’s ratings.

However, challenger Le Pen is surging in polls with her emphasis on the problems with the cost of living in France.

“We've long been known for our views on immigration, but what we're putting forward now is the social problems in this country,” Steeve Briois, mayor of Henin-Beaumont and a member of Le Pen’s National Rally party, said.