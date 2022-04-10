French election: Macron and Le Pen set to face off in second round
French presidential election exit polls show President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen are set to face off for a second round.
Exit polls projected that, following a close race, centrist Macron took the lead ahead of Le Pen by a few percentage points.
The president captured 28.5 percent of the vote, while Le Pen held 23.6 percent, according to an Ipsos exit poll.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a veteran leftist, placed third at 20.3 percent.
