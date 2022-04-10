French election: Macron and Le Pen set to face off in second round

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

French presidential election exit polls show President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen are set to face off for a second round.

Exit polls projected that, following a close race, centrist Macron took the lead ahead of Le Pen by a few percentage points.

The president captured 28.5 percent of the vote, while Le Pen held 23.6 percent, according to an Ipsos exit poll.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a veteran leftist, placed third at 20.3 percent.

This is a developing story