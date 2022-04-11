Le Pen's 'changed' image behind French election rise

Right-wing presidential candidate competing in run-off election on April 24 against Macron

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is a different politician from five years ago, her supporters claim; more confident, less error-prone, more in tune with the country.

At her third tilt at power, will it be enough?

Le Pen is heading to a second-round face-off on April 24 with the incumbent, President Emmanual Macron, after earning 23.4 percent in the first round of voting, placing her second after Macron's 27.6 percent with nearly all of the votes counted.

The 23.4 percent is the highest ever first-round vote tally for a presidential candidate from Le Pen's National Rally.

At her last rally before the first round of France's election this past weekend, thousands turned out on Thursday in southern Perpignan at an event marked by a sense of growing confidence.

"I think we'll win this one," said Guillaume D'Ersu, a 39-year-old unemployed man. "She's had a good campaign. Last time, it was a bit Trump-like. This time it's different."

Le Pen has admitted to mistakes in her doomed bid in 2017 to defeat Macron, who beat her by 66 percent to 34 percent in the run-off vote.

Many wondered if she could bounce back from such a heavy defeat which saw her suffer near-humiliation in a head-to-head debate with Macron that left even ardent supporters wincing.

"We knew after the debate that it wasn't going to work out," said Jeannine Justrobe, a 63-year-old hairdresser at the Perpignan rally. "She's grown more mature since."