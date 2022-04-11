Top EU officials reportedly targeted by Pegasus spyware

'Given the nature of your responsibilities, you are a potential target'

A number of top European Commission officials were reportedly targeted last year by Pegasus spyware, according to a media report and two EU sources.

Didier Reynders, the EU’s Justice Commissioner, was among those said to be targeted with Pegasus, in addition to at least four other staffers with the commission, Reuters reported - citing documentation and a source familiar with the matter.

When asked to verify, two officials with the EU were able to confirm that the staffers were targeted, but did not disclose additional information.

The pair said that the commission was informed of the incident after Apple released a mass alert in November telling users that they were “targeted by state-sponsored attackers.”

Following the message, a staffer sent an email to commission officials with information on the Pegasus spyware and advised them to stay vigilant on additional warnings.

“Given the nature of your responsibilities, you are a potential target,” the email, seen by Reuters, warned.

Users who received the warnings from Apple were reportedly targeted by a ForcedEntry security exploit used to deploy Pegasus spyware onto a device between February and September 2021, according to security experts.

It remains unclear who authorized the alleged targeting, whether the hacking attempts were successful, and whether the attackers obtained any information from the officials, Reuters reported.

NSO Group, the Israel-based tech firm which developed the Pegasus spyware, contested in a statement that the incident described by Reuters “could not have happened with NSO's tools.”