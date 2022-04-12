Egyptian activist takes British nationality in campaign against detention

Abdel Fattah was arrested in 2019 and sentenced to five years in prison

The family of one of Egypt's most prominent human rights activists, Alaa Abdel Fattah, announced on Monday that he obtained British citizenship.

This is part of a campaign to win his release from prison.

Abdel Fattah, a leading figure in the 2011 revolution, was arrested in 2019 and was sentenced in December to five years in prison on charges of spreading fake news. He is currently on his tenth day of a hunger strike against his detention and alleged prison abuse.

"He is denied access to books, a radio, a watch, and he is banned from walking (outside his prison cell). He does not leave his prison cell at all except of when we visit him or if he is going to prosecution or court," Abdel Fattah's mother, Leila Soueif, said before the hearing, according to Reuters.

KHALED DESOUKI (AFP/Archives) Egyptian prisoner Alaa Abdel Fattah during one of his trials in Cairo, Egypt on May 23, 2015.

His family, which has a history of political activism, said in a statement that they did not explore the option of British citizenship until 2019, when "it became clear that (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah) Sisi's prisons would refuse to release our family, and we had to find some way out of this impossible ordeal."

According to them, he obtained British nationality through his mother, born in London.

Abdel Fattah is demanding prison visits by British consular officials and communicating with lawyers in Britain so they can take legal measures against alleged violations, his family said.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said consular access to a British national had been requested without elaborating.