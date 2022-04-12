EU to counter Russia with ‘food diplomacy’

'We cannot take the risk of losing' the Balkans, North Africa, or the Middle East

The European Union will address rising prices and expected shortages of goods in the Balkans, North Africa, and the Middle East with “food diplomacy” to counter Russia’s narrative on the impact of its assault on Ukraine.

According to EU officials, food insecurity is causing “resentment” in vulnerable countries in such regions, while Moscow is portraying the crisis as a consequence of Western sanctions on Russia.

This is posing a potential threat to EU influence, an EU diplomat said, which it plans to tackle with “food diplomacy and a battle of narratives.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said last week that sanctions imposed by the West sparked a global food crisis and spiraling energy prices.

EU neighbors, particularly Egypt and Lebanon, are highly dependent on wheat and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia. They have been facing price spikes and supply shortages since Moscow began what it calls a “special military operation” on Kyiv.

"We cannot take the risk of losing the region," another EU diplomat told Reuters.

The 27-member European bloc is also looking to boost international efforts to mitigate the impact of shortages and will announce new initiatives with the UN World Food Program.

France – the EU’s biggest agricultural producer – is pushing the “FARM” initiative, which would include a global food distribution mechanism for poorer nations.

Hungary suggested boosting the EU’s agricultural output by altering its climate goals, and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization is considering a food import financing facility.