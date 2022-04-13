Sweden to apply for NATO membership in June

Scandinavian nation to apply for membership to security alliance at Madrid Summit in June

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that her country had decided to apply for NATO membership, Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reports.

The head of government would like Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from June this year.

The paper reports that the Swedish Social Democrat party leadership has decided that the government will apply for NATO membership at the alliance's 2022 Madrid security summit taking place at the end of June.

Neighboring Finland has also opened a debate on joining NATO.

