Macron: Le Pen showing 'authoritarian' streak after journalist ban

'Despite all the efforts, the true face of the far-right is coming back,' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called far-right rival Marine Le Pen's intentions "authoritarian" on Wednesday, shortly after she banned a team of reporters and did not rule out a return to the death penalty.

In 2017, Macron easily beat Le Pen, voters rallying behind him to keep the far-right out of power. This time, however, he is facing a more formidable challenge.

Le Pen's supporters claim she is a different politician from five years ago. Although Macron is slightly ahead in the polls, Le Pen successfully tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships.

In response, Macron has headed to areas where people voted against him to engage. Additionally, he has adopted a more aggressive stance towards his rival, categorizing her manifesto as full of lies and false promises.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Le Pen was quizzed about why a team of journalists from a popular evening program were refused accreditation. She responded, saying the show was entertainment rather than journalism.

"Despite all the efforts, the true face of the far-right is coming back. It is a face that doesn't respect freedoms, the constitutional framework, press independence, and fundamental freedoms, rights... which are at the heart of our values, such as the abolition of the death penalty," Macron told France 2 television, according to Reuters.

He added it was the start of an "authoritarian drift."