Jersey court freezes $7 bln of assets connected to Abramovich

The Royal Court of Jersey imposed a formal freezing order on $7 billion worth of assets linked to Roman Abramovich, the British Channel Island's Law Officers' Department said on Wednesday.

Police are also searching properties linked to the billionaire.

Abramovich and other wealthy Russians were added to British and European Union sanctions last month over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, governments have been taking action to seize luxury assets from them.

The Law Officers' Department for the self-governing British Crown Dependency said in a statement that Jersey Police carried out searches on Tuesday of premises suspected of being connected to Abramovich's business activities.

"The Royal Court also imposed a formal freezing order on 12 April, known as a saisie judiciaire, over assets understood to be valued in excess of US$7 billion which are suspected to be connected to Mr. Abramovich and which are either located in Jersey or owned by Jersey incorporated entities," it said, according to Reuters.

The Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda said earlier this month that it was willing to help Britain seize Abramovich's yachts. Superyachts linked to the businessman, together worth an estimated $1.2 billion, have also been docked in southwest Turkey.

Abramovich was looking to sell his Premier League soccer club, Chelsea, before he was sanctioned; however, that process was taken out of his hands by the British government after his finances were blacklisted.