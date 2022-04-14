British lawmaker quits after sexual assault conviction, triggering by-election

'While legal proceedings are ongoing, I do not believe that it would ordinarily be appropriate to resign'

A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative party was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, prompting his resignation as a member of parliament on Thursday.

This has triggered a by-election that will test Johnson's popularity.

Imran Ahmad Khan, representing the Wakefield area in northern England, has denied the allegations. However, on Monday, he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008, a conviction he plans to appeal.

The unnamed victim told the court he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable and numb" and that Khan applied "slow caressing" to his legs.

Khan said he only touched the teenager's elbow after he became upset during a conversation about his "confused sexuality."

His sentence is to be decided at a later date.

He was thrown out of the Conservative party when he was convicted. Khan said he would resign to "focus entirely on clearing my name."

"While legal proceedings are ongoing, I do not believe that it would ordinarily be appropriate to resign," he wrote on Twitter.

"However, owing to long delays in the legal process, my constituents have already been without visible parliamentary representation for a year.

"Consequently, I am resigning as MP for Wakefield and withdrawing from political life."

Johnson himself faces calls to resign after being fined by police on Tuesday for attending a gathering for his birthday in June 2020 when social mixing indoors was all but banned under Covid rules his government had introduced.