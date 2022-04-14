Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

'There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored'

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the military alliance, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles.

Finland shares an 810-mile border with Russia and is considering joining the alliance along with Sweden. Finland will decide in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that should Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia would have to strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea.

He also raised the nuclear threat, saying that there could be no more talk of a "nuclear-free" Baltic.

"There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Medvedev, Reuters reported.

Medvedev, Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said that he hoped Finland and Sweden would see sense. If not, he said, they would have to live with nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles close to home.

Sweden has not fought a war for 200 years, with foreign policy focusing on supporting democracy and nuclear disarmament.

Russia maintains the world's most extensive arsenal of nuclear warheads and, along with China and the United States, is one of the global leaders in hypersonic missile technology.