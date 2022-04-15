Britain could send ‘tens of thousands’ of migrants to Rwanda

'We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the [United Kingdom] is a safe and legal one'

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that tens of thousands of asylum seekers in the United Kingdom could be sent to the East African country of Rwanda.

Johnson is under pressure to deliver on his promise to “take back control” of the UK’s borders, break people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel.

The Home Office – responsible for immigration in the UK – confirmed that the plan was to give detainees a “one-way ticket” to Rwanda, The Guardian reported.

Home Secretary Priti Patel visited the Rwandan capital Kigali on Thursday to sign what the two countries called an “economic development partnership.”

"We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one," Johnson said.

"Those who try to jump the queue or abuse our systems will find no automatic path to set them up in our country, but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe third country or their country of origin,” he added.

"The deal we have done is uncapped and Rwanda will have the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead.”

Johnson’s plan drew swift criticism from opponents of his Conservative Party as well as from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

"People fleeing war, conflict, and persecution… should not be traded like commodities and transferred abroad for processing," said Gillian Triggs, the UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection.

Groups like Human Rights Watch also expressed concern over Rwanda's human rights record.