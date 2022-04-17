Human trafficking raises alarm in divided Cyprus

Breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus considered as bad as Afghanistan

Cyprus's frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels in the EU member state, and the breakaway north considered as bad as Afghanistan.

"I love her, but at the same time she reminds me about my past," said one Cameroonian trafficking survivor, referring to her young daughter.

"There was so much abuse during those months," added the woman in her 20s, who said she was rescued by a client from her ordeal.

"I didn't die... and God saved me, so I know that He has a plan for my life," she told an NGO working with survivors which requested anonymity to protect her identity.

Last year the US State Department downgraded Cyprus in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report from Tier 1, the highest ranking, to Tier 2, citing problems including protracted court proceedings and a lack of convictions.

While the report does not formally rank the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, only recognized by Ankara, it says the territory would be in Tier 3 with the worst offenders including Afghanistan and North Korea if it did.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, after Turkey invaded in response to a Greek-sponsored coup.

And the lack of progress in resolving the conflict shifts attention and resources away from issues like human trafficking, said Nasia Hadjigeorgiou, assistant professor in transitional justice and human rights from the University of Central Lancashire Cyprus.

The stalemate also means there is no collaboration between law enforcement on the two sides, Hadjigeorgiou said.

So human trafficking across the island as a whole is "literally not being dealt with," she said.