Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain’s Rwanda migrant plan

The Archbishop of Canterbury condemned Britain’s plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying the policy does not stand “the judgment of God.”

During a sermon on Easter Sunday at the Canterbury Cathedral in England, Justin Welby said the strategy announced last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posed “serious ethical questions.”

Any migrant who arrived in Britain illegally since January 1 could be relocated to the east African country under the deal.

Johnson said the initiative would help break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel, but it drew swift and heavy criticism.

Groups like Human Rights Watch and the United Nations refugee agency also condemned the plan, saying that “people fleeing war, conflict, and persecution” should not be “traded like commodities.”

"The details are for politics and politicians. The principle must stand the judgment of God and it cannot," Welby continued.

"It cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values.”

“Sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures,” he said.

Welby is the spiritual leader for the worldwide Anglican Communion of about 85 million Christians.

Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain.