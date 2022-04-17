EU anti-fraud report accuses Le Pen of misappropriating funds

Le Pen allegedly misappropriated over $150,000 of public money, and her party members diverted over $667,000

French prosecutors said Sunday that they are examining a report by the European Union’s anti-fraud agency that accused presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of fraud.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it received the report in March from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), stating that Le Pen and members of her National Rally party misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of EU funds.

Far-right candidate Le Pen is challenging incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron in a presidential election with the latest polls showing that Macron is edging ahead.

Investigative website Mediapart wrote on Saturday that OLAF’s report claimed Le Pen misappropriated over $150,000 of public money and party members in total diverting over $667,000.

None were accused of profiting directly, but of claiming EU funds for staff and event expenses.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515310051694682121 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The French will not be fooled by attempts of the European Union and the European institutions… to interfere in the presidential campaign and harm Marine Le Pen," National Rally head Jordan Bardella told Europe 1 radio.

He noted that his party filed two legal complaints against OLAF, and that it would file a third in response to the report.

Rodolphe Bosselut, Le Pen’s lawyer, told BFM TV that his client denied the charges, and that she has not been questioned nor seen the report.

Le Pen has been under investigation since 2017 as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of EU funds to pay parliamentary assistants.