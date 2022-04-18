UAE allegedly infected UK PM Office with Pegasus, watchdog says

Citizen Lab says alleged infection at UK PM Office is 'associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE'

A number of overseas operators, including in the United Arab Emirates, allegedly infected the United Kingdom’s government networks with Pegasus spyware in the past, according to a new report from cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab.

The watchdog group reported that networks belonging to the UK Prime Minister’s Office, along with what is now known as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), were allegedly infected by the hacking tool in previous years.

“We confirm that in 2020 and 2021 we observed and notified the government of the United Kingdom of multiple suspected instances of Pegasus spyware infections within official UK networks,” Citizen Lab announced in a news update on its website.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516015696865542146 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the suspected FCDO infections were attributed to operators based in Jordan, Cyprus, the UAE, and India, the watchdog group explained that the alleged Pegasus infection at the premier’s office was affiliated with only one country.

“The suspected infection at the UK Prime Minister’s Office was associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE,” Citizen Lab said.

The news marks the latest international development in the continuing Pegasus spyware scandal - last week, two EU sources confirmed to Reuters that a number of senior European Commission officials were also targeted by the hacking tool last year.