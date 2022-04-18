Sweden: Dozens arrested after riots against planned Koran burning

'Police fired several warning shots [in Norrkoping]. Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets'

Sweden’s police arrested at least 26 people in the cities of Norrkoping and Linkoping after riots continued over a far-right politician’s rallies and planned Koran burnings.

Rasmus Paludan, a politician who leads the anti-immigrant Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, held demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, drawing protesters opposed to the far-right figure from around the country.

The politician, whose rallies prompted riots and protests in Sweden before, was also arrested in Denmark back in 2020 over a number of offenses, including racism.

Paludan said that he burned the Islamic religious text in the past, according to the BBC, and that he plans to do so again.

Clashes broke out between law enforcement and rioters - the police said in a statement on Monday that around 150 protesters in Norrkoping reportedly pelted officers with rocks and lit vehicles on fire.

Law enforcement arrested eight people in Norrkoping and 18 others in Linkoping.

A number of people were wounded during the clashes, including 26 police officers and 14 civilians, according to law enforcement.

“Police fired several warning shots [in Norrkoping]. Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital,” the police added, according to Al Jazeera.