Pegasus software used to target Catalan leaders: report

'Every Catalan president since 2010 has been targeted or infected with Pegasus,' report says

A new report said Monday that dozens of Catalan politicians and prominent members of the pro-independence movement were targeted by Pegasus spyware, developed by Israel’s NSO Group.

“The investigation has uncovered at least 65 individuals targeted or infected with Pegasus or spyware from Candiru, another mercenary hacking company,” said University of Toronto-affiliated research center Citizen Lab.

In attacks from 2017 to 2020, those affected included European Parliament members, Catalan Presidents, legislators, jurists, and leading members of civil society organizations.

In some cases, the report said, the spyware was found on family members’ phones.

The NSO Group told the Associated Press that the software could not be related to NSO products.”

Some highest-profile figures attacked include Catalonia's President Pere Aragonè, as well as former presidents of the autonomous region.

"Every Catalan president since 2010 has been targeted or infected with Pegasus, either while serving their term, before, or after their retirement," the report said.

Citizens Lab earlier Monday reported that the United Arab Emirates had used the Pegasus software to infiltrate the office of the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A number of European Commission leaders were also targeted using the software, according to reports last week.

The spyware is capable of remotely turning on a phone's camera or microphone, and accessing data stored on the device.