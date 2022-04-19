Poland ready to take in at least 10,000 injured Ukrainian soldiers

Nearly 2,800,713 refugees are in Poland with many of them then traveling to other European countries

Poland's health services can treat at least 10,000 injured Ukrainian soldiers, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Morawiecki told reporters during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that Poland was already treating "several dozen" soldiers and was prepared to take in more.

"We are ready to take in at least 10,000 (soldiers), if necessary," he said, according to Reuters. "We are doing everything to take in and treat all injured soldiers from Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Friday that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia, and another 10,000 have been wounded.

Morawiecki was visiting Lviv in Ukraine to open a Polish-funded "container town" built to provide temporary accommodation for 300-350 refugees in portable cabins.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled their country since the invasion by Russia on February 24, the United Nations said on Tuesday, worrying about the speed of this departure and the fact that it could worsen.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 4,980,589 Ukrainians have fled abroad, 46,174 more than when counted on Monday. Nearly 2,800,713 are in Poland with many of them then traveling to other European countries.

At the same time, 738,000 people crossed the Polish border into Ukraine, according to Polish border guards.

Before the war, about 1.5 million Ukrainians lived in Poland, mostly migrant workers.