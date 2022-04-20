Le Pen, Macron prepare for crunch French presidency duel

Presidential contenders set to debate ahead of Sunday's second round run-off

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen prepared Wednesday for their one-off televised debate four days ahead of France's presidential elections, seeking to sway millions of voters who are still undecided.

France in Sunday's second round run-off faces a stark choice between the centrist president Macron and the anti-immigration Le Pen who will seek to become the country's first far right head of state in an outcome that would send shockwaves around Europe.

Macron is favorite to win the run-off, with most polls showing an advantage of over 10 percent, and become the first French president to win a second term since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

But analysts and allies of the president have warned the result is far from a foregone conclusion, with polls indicating over 10 percent of French who intend to cast their ballots have yet to decide who to vote for.

The incumbent and his arrival will trade blows starting at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT), in a rematch of their 2017 face-off that was widely seen as disastrous for Le Pen and contributing to Macron's easy eventual victory.

This time, the scenario is different -- Macron is no longer an upstart but the incumbent president with a five year record to defend while Le Pen has sought to soften her image and present her far right party as a mainstream force.

Both candidates have their eyes on voters who backed third-placed hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. He has refused to urge his supporters to vote for Macron in order to keep Le Pen out of the Elysee Palace.

Looking ahead to parliamentary elections in June, often deemed the "third round" in France's electoral system, Melenchon on Tuesday called for a left-wing alliance that would deny either Macron or Le Pen a majority and potentially set him up as prime minister.

"I will be prime minister, not because Macron or Le Pen want it, but because the French will have elected me," he told BFM television.