Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no peer

Russia announced on Wednesday it conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.

Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile was launched from Plesetsk in the northwest region and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

The Sarmat missile has been under development for years, meaning the test launch is not a surprise for the West. However, it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogs in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said, according to Reuters.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

According to the US Congressional Research Service, the Sarmat is a new heavy Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that Russia is expected to deploy with ten or more warheads on each missile.