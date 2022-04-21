UK parliament triggers contempt probe into PM Johnson

The motion was passed without any opposition

British lawmakers on Thursday triggered an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament in his initial responses to reports that he and his staff broke Covid lockdown rules.

Lawmakers approved a motion calling for a parliamentary committee to determine whether Johnson's denials of rule-breaking amounted to a contempt of the House of Commons in light of his subsequent police fine for breaching regulations.

The motion was passed without any opposition after the government abandoned an earlier attempt to delay any decision on whether or not to hold the investigation.

The investigation by parliament's privileges committee will begin once London police have finished their own probe and an internal report on the scandal is published in full.

During a debate before the vote, several members of Johnson's Conservative party broke ranks to lambast his behavior, and indicated he no longer had their support.

The signs of a growing rebellion came after Johnson last week became the first British leader to be fined for breaking the law, as police confirmed they had issued dozens of penalty notices to his staff.

That prompted one junior minister to resign, while senior Tory backbencher Mark Harper told parliament earlier this week that Johnson was "no longer... worthy" of being prime minister.

On Thursday, Tory MP Steve Baker appeared to join him, saying Johnson "now should be long gone" and said he would support the probe.