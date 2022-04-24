Polls show incumbent Macron in the lead yet low turnout may favor far-right challenger

French President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right firebrand Marine Le Pen might depend on the turnout.

A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his rival varies broadly, from six to 15 percentage points.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Polls in mainland France — where some 48 million are eligible to vote — will open at 0600 GMT on Sunday and close 12 hours later, while overseas French territories allowed voters to start casting ballots Saturday in polling stations that ranged from near the Caribbean shore in the Antilles to the savannahs of French Guiana on the South American coast.

The first vote in the election was cast by a 90-year-old man in the tiny island territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the northern coast of Canada.

Macron, the arch-centrist, vowed to change the French economy to make it more independent while still protecting social benefits, and pitched himself to the leftist supporters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Political analyst Marc Lazar, head of the History Center at Sciences Po, said even if Macron is reelected, “there is a big problem. A great number of the people who are going to vote for Macron, they are not voting for this program, but because they reject Marine Le Pen.”