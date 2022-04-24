France: US mission warns of potential violence over election results

'Further protests are expected over the weekend with the potential for riots'

The US Embassy in France called on its nationals to avoid protest areas over the risk of violent demonstrations breaking out on Sunday after the results of the country’s presidential elections are announced.

“Spontaneous rallies in cities across France… could potentially turn violent. Further protests are expected over the weekend with the potential for riots. Avoid protest areas,” the embassy tweeted.

In a note addressed to American nationals, the US mission also warned of the “risk of clashes with the police.”

Voter turnout stood at 26.41 percent at noon – almost two percentage points less than in 2017 – during the final round of the duel between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

The turnout also marked a decline compared to elections in 2012 (30.66 percent) and in 2007 (34.11 percent) and is close to that of 2002 (26.19 percent).

Hugo Winter, a 26-year-old salesman in the French capital of Paris, said he would be among those who do not cast a vote.

"I don’t see the point in choosing between two things that don't correspond to my ideas," he told Reuters.

"We live in a parallel world. The politicians don’t represent the people."

The latest polls showed Macron as the favorite, although a Le Pen victory is still not ruled out.