Macron wins another term as French president after Le Pen concedes

First French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday night after right-wing rival Marine Le Pen conceded defeat.

The pro-EU centrist won by a comfortable margin, with cheers from supporters as the results were displayed on a giant screen at the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel tower.

Le Pen vowed to keep up the fight while admitting defeat after advancing to the run-off vote.

"I will never abandon the French," she said to supporters chanting "Marine! Marine!"

Macron was set to win 57.0-58.5 percent of the vote compared with Le Pen on 41.5-43.0 percent, according to projections by polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count.

The result is narrower than their second-round clash in 2017, when the same two candidates met in the run-off and Macron polled over 66 percent of the vote.

The margin of victory will nevertheless give Macron some confidence as he heads into a second five-year mandate, but the election also represents the closest the far-right has ever come to winning power in France.

A victory by Le Pen, accused by opponents of having cozy ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, would have sent shockwaves around the world comparable to the 2016 polls that led to Brexit in Britain and Donald Trump's election in the United States.

Macron will be the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002 after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.