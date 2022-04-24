Lapid congratulates Macron after his victory in French election

'President Macron is one of the great centrist leaders in the world and he is a sincere supporter of Israel'

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential elections.

"Congratulations to my dear friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election," he said on Twitter.

"President Macron is one of the great centrist leaders in the world and he is sincere about Israel. We will continue to work together and strengthen cooperation between our two countries," he added.

Macron was elected to a second term on Sunday night after his challenger, right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, conceded defeat.

He is the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002 after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.

Macron maintains good ties with France's Jewish community, winning key endorsements in recent days from the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France and the Consistoire.