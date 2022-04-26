UK lowers tariffs on Ukraine goods to zero, bans exports to Russia

Export ban includes all products and technology used by Russia to “repress the heroic people of Ukraine.”

The United Kingdom announced all tariffs on Ukrainian goods would be reduced to zero on Monday to help Ukraine’s economy, in addition to an export ban to Russia.

The UK government said the move comes after a direct request by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation,” said the government in a press release.

The export ban includes all products and technology used by Russia to “repress the heroic people of Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ambulances, fire engines and medical supplies are en route to Ukraine.

“We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago,” he said.

“The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives.”

“The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine and its people,” International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.