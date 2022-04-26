Report: Record number of antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands in 2021

Antisemitic incidents increase at schools and relating to Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands increased last year to a record high, according to a new report.

The total of 183 antisemitic incidents registered in 2021 was 36 percent higher than in 2020 and slightly higher than the previous peak in 2019, the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) reported.

CIDI is the country's leading organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.

The report shows an increasing number of antisemitic incidents involving schoolchildren, mostly related to bullying of Jewish students.

“These are heartbreaking stories of children who wonder 'why are we so hated?' It is painful that sometimes children are confronted with their Jewish identity in this way for the first time," said CIDI director Hanna Luden.

Spikes in antisemitism were also recorded around events in Israel relating to its conflict with the Palestinians, in which Dutch Jews are collectively held responsible for the actions of the state of Israel.

Being blamed for the actions of the Israeli government generates a feeling of insecurity among Dutch Jews, leading to them being reluctant to reveal their Jewish identity in public, the report states.