Russia stops gas export to Bulgaria and Poland

President Vladimir Putin demanded 'unfriendly' countries pay for gas in Russian currency

The Russian energy company Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday.

It is a reaction to the countries’ rejection of paying for its supplies in roubles, initiated by Russia’s President Vladimir who demanded “unfriendly” countries pay for gas in Russian currency.

The Russian energy giant stated that it will not resume its export until the two countries pay in the requested currency, BBC reported.

Marcin Przdacz, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, said that the country was prepared for a scenario like this, adding that Poland had other “options” to receive oil from the US and Gulf countries, he told BBC.

"I'm pretty sure that we will manage to handle this."

Also, Bulgaria's Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that the country was about to find a new solution, although 90 percent of the country’s gas supply currently comes from Russia.

“Because all trade and legal obligations are being observed, it is clear that at the moment the natural gas is being used more as a political and economic weapon in the current war," he told Reuters.

Both Poland and Bulgaria perceived Gazprom’s move as a break of its supply contracts, and European leaders called it “an instrument of blackmail.”

"This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said according to the BBC, adding that Europe is working on finding alternative distribution channels.

At the moment, 40 percent of all natural gas in the EU comes from Russia, however, the union promised to find new suppliers after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.