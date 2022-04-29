Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea en route to Europe in 2021

2020 reported just 1,544 migrants who died trying to reach Europe

Over 3,000 people died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean and Atlantic to Europe last year – doubling the toll from a year earlier, the United Nations said Friday.

A fresh report from the UN refugee agency demanded urgent action to combat surging deaths among refugees, asylum seekers, and other migrants trying to reach Europe.

Last year, a total of 3,077 people were lost while trying to cross the Mediterranean and Atlantic routes to the continent, the report showed, up from 1,544 in 2020.

The report showed that for 2021, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing on the Central and Western Mediterranean routes, while another 1,153 perished on the North African maritime route to the Canary Islands.

The sea journey from countries on the West African coast such as Mauritania and Senegal to the Canary Islands was particularly perilous, said UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo, adding that the crossing could take up to 10 days.

"Many boats drifted off course or otherwise went missing without trace in these waters," she said.

North Africa is a major point of departure for desperate migrants seeking to reach Europe. Tens of thousands board unseaworthy boats every year in attempts to reach European shores almost 200 miles away.

At least 1,010 migrants died at sea en route to Europe between the start of 2021 and the end of August, up from 398 during the same period last year, according to figures published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Spain is one of the largest gateways for migrants seeking better lives.

Migrant boats are tempted in part by the narrowness of the Strait of Gibraltar, an eight-mile waterway that separates Europe and Africa, despite strong currents that sink many boats.

According to the IOM, at least 1,025 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021, making it the "deadliest year" on the migratory route.

The route to Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic off the coast of Morocco is especially dangerous.