Governor says British Virgin Islands should be returned to UK rule

A report found 'corruption, abuse of office, and other serious dishonesty' in the island's governance

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved, and be temporarily ruled by the United Kingdom, according to a highly critical report released on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth’s representative on the British overseas territory, Governor John Rankin, ordered the inquiry in 2021 to investigate “the corruption, abuse of office, and other serious dishonesty” in the island’s governance.

The report found that millions of dollars of state funds were spent each year without proper process, along with serious dishonesty relating to sales of public property and widespread abuse of official appointments.

On Thursday, the territory’s elected premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in Miami on charges of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine.

While the report was not directly linked to the arrest, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the arrest demonstrated the importance of the inquiry.

Rankin said the investigation, led by British judge Gary Hickinbottom, found that “unless urgent steps are taken, the current situation with elected officials deliberately ignoring the tenets of good governance will go on indefinitely.”

“People of the BVI deserve better… the UK government owes them an obligation to protect… and assist them to achieve their aspirations for self-government as a modern democratic state."

Any decision to suspend the island’s constitution now falls on London, which said it would announce a plan next week. If London accepts the inquiry’s recommendation, Rankin will assume control of the day-to-day handling of the BVI.

The territory’s acting premier, Natalio Wheatly, said a suspension of the constitution was unnecessary.