EU leaning to Russian oil ban by end of 2022

The EU is preparing its sixth package of sanctions on Russia targeting oil, banks, and individuals

The European Union is leaning toward banning imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said after talks between the European Commission and EU states over the weekend.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over two months ago, the EU is preparing its sixth package of sanctions against Moscow.

The package is expected to target Russian oil, Belarusian and Russian banks, as well as other individuals and companies.

Small groups of EU countries had talks dubbed “confessionals” with the European Commission, which is aiming to firm up its sanctions plan before a meeting with EU ambassadors on Wednesday.

EU energy ministers are also expected to meet in Belgium’s capital Brussels on Monday to discuss the issue.

The diplomats told Reuters that some EU states are able to end their use of Russian oil by the year’s end, but others – particularly more southerly countries – are concerned about the impact on prices.

Germany, which buys a lot of oil from Russia, appeared willing to go along with the import cut-off, the diplomats said. But countries like Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Slovakia had reservations.

An advisor to Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin is behind an EU ban on Russian oil imports but would some time to secure alternatives.

"We're asking for a considered wind-down period," the Financial Times quoted Joerg Kukies as saying.

"We want to stop buying Russian oil, but we need a bit of time to make sure we can get other sources of oil into our country."