Violence mars May Day rallies in European countries

May 1 is a public holiday in many countries across the world

Thousands of people marched throughout Europe on Sunday for May Day protests, honoring workers and shaming their governments into doing more for their citizens.

In France, police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked business premises in Paris as people protested against the policies of newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

French police arrested almost 30 people.

"Black Bloc" anarchists ransacked a McDonald's restaurant on the Place Leon Blum and trashed several real estate agencies, breaking their windows and setting garbage bins on fire.

Police said activists even attacked firefighters, trying to put out fires. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Turkish riot police clashed with protesters and detained scores during a May Day rally, as tens of thousands marched across Europe to support workers' rights. AFP images showed protesters being pinned to the ground and dragged away from the rally in Istanbul, which the governor's office said was unauthorized.

While scuffles were reported in Italian cities, including Turin, crowds of thousands gathered in England's London and cities across Germany with no sign of trouble.

In Spain, some 10,000 joined a demonstration in Spain's Madrid, and unions called for protests in dozens of other cities, some of them attracting thousands.