Finland very likely to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish FM

'That changes the whole balance... If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase'

Finland will almost certainly apply to join the NATO alliance, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Sunday.

Russia’s incursion on Ukraine sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in Sweden and its eastern neighbor Finland over long-held policies of military non-alignment.

"We know more or less that [Finland] will apply for NATO membership. And that changes the whole balance... If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase," Linde told public broadcaster SVT.

Asked whether she thinks Finland will join NATO, Linde said, "I think you can say that quite surely."

Both Finland and Sweden are expected to make a decision on whether to join the Western bloc in the coming weeks.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced last month that her country would apply for NATO membership.

Last week, Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that he hopes the neighboring countries make similar decisions at the same time.

If Finland – a country invaded by Russia a number of times in the past – joins NATO, it would increase Russia’s frontier with the bloc by an additional 830 miles.

In response to the possibility of the Scandinavian countries’ joining the defense alliance, Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned of unspecified “consequences.”

"They should understand the consequences of such a step for our bilateral relations and for the architecture of European security as a whole," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"They will automatically find themselves on the NATO frontline.”