EU may offer Hungary, Slovakia exemptions from Russian oil embargo

The European Commission may spare Hungary and Slovakia from an embargo on buying Russian oil, now under preparation, wary of how dependent the two countries are on Russian crude, two EU officials said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Commission is expected to finalize work on the next and sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, including a ban on buying Russian oil.

Exports of oil are a significant source of Moscow's revenue.

Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian oil, has repeatedly said it would not sign up for energy sanctions. Slovakia is also one of the EU countries most reliant on Russian fossil fuels.

The Commission might over Slovakia and Hungary "an exemption or a long transition period" to keep the bloc united, one of the officials said, according to Reuters.

The officials said the oil embargo is likely to be phased in anyway, most likely only taking full effect from the start of the following year.

Overall, the EU is dependent on Russia for 26 percent of its oil imports; however, reliance varies between countries.

Slovakia and Hungary received 96 percent and 58 percent of their crude oil and oil products imports from Russia last year, respectively, according to the International Energy Agency.

Germany, the top buyer of Russian oil in the EU, has in recent days said it could manage an oil embargo, having initially resisted for fear of the economic cost.