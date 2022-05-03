UK: Johnson to speak to Ukrainian parliament ahead of local elections

This will make Johnson the first world leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak virtually to the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, days before local elections in the United Kingdom.

Johnson will describe Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion as the country's "finest hour" and detail the nearly $376 million in military support, according to a press release from Downing Street, as the country prepares to reopen the embassy in Kyiv.

The aid package includes electronic warfare equipment, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices.

This will make Johnson the first world leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the invasion began on February 24. Johnson recently traveled to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free," Johnson is expected to say, according to Downing Street.

On Thursday, British citizens head to the polls for local elections, and several cities are predicted to swing away from Johnson's Conservative party.

Johnson faces a dismal 29 percent approval rating, Axios reports, and the premier's allies are preparing for significant losses. They argue, however, that Johnson's leadership is needed as war rages on in Ukraine, and that this is no time to replace a prime minister.

The premier has been embroiled in several scandals involving parties at his home and office during Covid lockdowns, violating the restrictions that he imposed.