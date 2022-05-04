Estonia’s FM speaks on Ukraine war, interest in Israeli arms

'We really are increasing our defense capabilities in different areas - in air defense, in maritime defense'

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets spoke with i24NEWS on the war in Ukraine and Tallinn’s interest in procuring Israeli weapons.

When asked about Israel’s approach to the war, Liimets told i24NEWS “I think that if Israel could join more sanctions, of course, it would be very helpful for Ukraine.”

While she expressed that democracies have a “moral responsibility” to support Kyiv, the minister’s comments placed noticeably lighter pressure on Israel to take a stronger stance against Moscow.

Owen Alterman, senior international affairs correspondent for i24NEWS, suggested that her softer tone could be the result of Estonia’s interest in obtaining Israeli weapons.

Liimets explained that she spoke earlier with Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tallinn’s ongoing efforts to bolster its defenses.

“We have many [defense] procurements ongoing at the moment, and this is also one of the areas which we discussed today with my Israeli counterpart, Mr. Lapid, but also with [Israel’s] Minister of Defense,” the minister said.

“For us its very important that also Israeli interests come to participate in our procurements,” she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521062159605764098 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

She explained that Estonia is looking to learn from the defense situation in Israel because the country manages to protect its territory well “in this very complicated security environment.”

When asked about the weapons Estonia is interested in procuring from Israel, Liimets did not go into specifics.

“It’s [a] bit difficult to go into the details, but we really are increasing our defense capabilities in different areas - in air defense, in maritime defense,” and in other broad areas, the minister said.