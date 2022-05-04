'Putin must pay a price': EU proposes ban on Russian oil

'We are addressing our dependency on Russian oil'

Another round of sanctions on Russia might be on its way.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of the European Union proposed a phased ban on oil, sanctions on the country’s top bank, and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves to stop Putin's "lies and propaganda," Reuters reported.

If the member states accept the new sanctions, the union needs to find alternative supplies as it is dependent on Russian oil and gas.

"Putin must pay a price, a high price, for his brutal aggression," Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to Reuters.

"Today, we will propose to ban all Russian oil from Europe," she said, adding that she promised to minimize the economic implications on the union.

The phasing out of Russian oil will happen within six months and refined products will stop by the end of this year.

"We are addressing our dependency on Russian oil. And let's be clear, it will not be easy because some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil, but we simply have to do it," von der Leyen said.

On Wednesday, Denmark and Finland stated that they support the EU's proposal.

The sixth round of sanctions comes as a response to the recent week's atrocities - and possible war crimes - committed in Ukraine by Russia, including the massacre in the city of Bucha.