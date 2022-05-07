Sinn Fein hails 'new era' for Northern Ireland after historic poll win

'It's a defining moment for our politics and our people'

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill on Saturday acclaimed a "new era" for Northern Ireland as her Irish nationalist party handed a historic election defeat to pro-UK unionists who had monopolized power for decades.

Once the political wing of the paramilitary IRA, Sinn Fein won enough seats in the devolved legislature to nominate O'Neill as first minister, a century after Northern Ireland was carved out as a Protestant fiefdom under British rule.

O'Neill appealed for a "healthy debate" about reunifying Ireland, but the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) stood by its refusal to form a new power-sharing government, opening up the prospect of months-long political limbo.

"Today ushers in a new era," said O'Neill, who at 45 came of political age after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement ended three decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

"It's a defining moment for our politics and our people," she added.

"I will provide leadership which is inclusive, which celebrates diversity, which guarantees rights and equality for those who have been excluded, discriminated against or ignored in the past."

The DUP occupied the role of first minister in the outgoing assembly, before it collapsed the executive in protest at post-Brexit trading rules between the UK and EU.